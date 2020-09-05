Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Decreases By 20.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

