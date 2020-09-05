Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Drops By 12.5%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.