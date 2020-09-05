Short Interest in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Increases By 21.4%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 804 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $78,438.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $2,350,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $407,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock valued at $459,605,461.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BILL opened at $87.05 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

