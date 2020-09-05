Short Interest in AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Drops By 20.8%

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 30th total of 2,409,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. AO World has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

