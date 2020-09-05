Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rises By 21.2%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 942,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 30th total of 777,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

