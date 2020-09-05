Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of SJR opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after buying an additional 889,730 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,814,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

