Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Acquires £2,377 in Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,377 ($3,105.97).

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. Severn Trent Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,416.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,258 ($29.50) to GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,339.44 ($30.57).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

