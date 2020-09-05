ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 242.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,710,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $18.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.37. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

