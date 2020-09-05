Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.73% of Servicemaster Global worth $34,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

