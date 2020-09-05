Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 30th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

