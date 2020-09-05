Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 1,171,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

