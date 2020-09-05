SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 6.1%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.12 and last traded at $147.56. Approximately 6,610,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,898,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.
Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA raised shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 64.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,049,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,825 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $151,608,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,657,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.