SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 6.1%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.12 and last traded at $147.56. Approximately 6,610,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,898,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA raised shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 64.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,049,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,825 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $151,608,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,657,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

