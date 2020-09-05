Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to $32.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $21.14.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
