Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427,951 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 450,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $966,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 250.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 463,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 331,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

