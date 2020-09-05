SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

Shares of PER opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.