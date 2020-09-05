SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PER opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About SandRidge Permian Trust
SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
