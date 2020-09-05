Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,916 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Ryanair worth $53,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $200,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

