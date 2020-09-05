Royal Bank of Canada Raises IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $68.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IT Tech Packaging has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $43.69 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

