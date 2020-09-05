Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,652.78 ($100.00).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,104 ($92.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,637.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,860.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

