Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,652.78 ($100.00).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,104 ($92.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,637.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,860.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
