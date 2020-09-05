Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) CEO Laurence Neil Hunn Sells 40,000 Shares

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $422.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after purchasing an additional 290,125 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,748,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

