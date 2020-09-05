Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.57. 445,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 677,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,020 and have sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.