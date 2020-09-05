Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.