Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 30th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 732,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after purchasing an additional 232,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

