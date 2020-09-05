RDI Reit’s (RDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDI. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Shares of RDI Reit stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.33. RDI Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The stock has a market cap of $336.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

