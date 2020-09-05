Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COO. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.31.

Shares of COO stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

