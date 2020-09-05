Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 3,074,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,690,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

