Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

