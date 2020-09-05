Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $15.15 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

