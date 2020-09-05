Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reduced by Wedbush

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $418.32 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.82. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.38, a PEG ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,454 shares of company stock valued at $68,999,316. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.