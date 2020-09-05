Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ontrak, Inc. Reduced by Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ontrak in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Ontrak’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Ontrak alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $79.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ontrak by 186.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.