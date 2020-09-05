Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Cut by Truist Securiti

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Olin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

