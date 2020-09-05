Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Audioeye Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Audioeye in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

AEYE stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Audioeye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

