Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 55,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $5,360,850.00.

Shares of QTWO opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

