Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 31st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 55,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $5,360,850.00.
Shares of QTWO opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
