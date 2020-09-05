Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

ACST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

