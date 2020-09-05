PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.64). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PVH. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.