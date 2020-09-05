ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 6.73% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock remained flat at $$46.19 during trading hours on Friday. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

