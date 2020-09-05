Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 48,151 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.

On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $3,076,939.20.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $859,022.52.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.