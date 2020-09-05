Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 48,151 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.
- On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.
- On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.
- On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $3,076,939.20.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $859,022.52.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
