ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stock Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 93.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 479.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 277,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,802. The firm has a market cap of $805.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

