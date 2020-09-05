Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $38.41 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.