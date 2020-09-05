Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRMD. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.13 million, a P/E ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.