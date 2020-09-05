Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 86,450 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $3,155,425.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,765,684.92.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,882,215.01.

On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,639.34.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,481,620.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after buying an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

