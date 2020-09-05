Pi Financial Raises WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$4.90 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.95.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

