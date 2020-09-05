Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 2,937,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,087,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHUN. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Phunware alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 14.50.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phunware Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.