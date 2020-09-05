PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GHY opened at $13.56 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

