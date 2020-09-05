Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.13. 773,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 672,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $631.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

