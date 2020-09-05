PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.