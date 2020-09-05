Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 30th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Peloton alerts:

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 16,710,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.