Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at JMP Securities

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $80.63 on Friday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.