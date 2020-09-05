Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDI. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDI Reit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Shares of LON RDI opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. RDI Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of $336.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

