Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

LON GYM opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.06) on Wednesday. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 million and a PE ratio of 60.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.28.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 916.4128157 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £302,000 ($394,616.49).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

