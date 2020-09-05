Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 9,777 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paylocity alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 23,162 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $3,395,549.20.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.